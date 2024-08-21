Large increase in students moving into Wright State this week

Wright State president Sue Edwards said this incoming class is one of the largest ones in a long time for the university. Last year, about 2,000 students were living on campus.

“This is the most residential students we’ve had living on campus in over 10 years,” Jennifer Attenweiler, director of Wright State’s Residence Life, said.

She credits the increase in housing to a record-high retention rate among the students who chose to continue to live on campus. About 67% of students who lived on campus last year chose to do so again this year.

Carly Hosmon, a fourth-year student, said she continued to choose to live on-campus because it is easier than driving in each day.

“It was a better choice for me overall,” she said.

Ryan Woods, an incoming first-year, said he could have commuted if he wanted to but chose to live on campus.

“I wanted to experience life living away from home and being independent,” he said.

His mom, Christin Woods, said she is “very excited” for Ryan. He is her first kid going to college, she said.

“We’re giving him his wings,” she said.

Jon Speer was helping his son, Thomas, move in. Thomas Speer said he was looking forward to meeting new people and the new experiences.

Jon Speer said it would be an adjustment not having his kid at home.

“His noises, you know,” Speer said. “It’ll be a little difficult not having him home.”

Edwards said this first weekend back on campus is her favorite time of year.

“We have a lot of great things going on on-campus,” she said. “The energy is very positive.”

Wright State kicks off First Weekend activities on Friday to acclimate first-year and transfer students to campus and help them get acquainted before classes start on Monday.

First Weekend activities will include the Rowdy’s Rave, the Student Organization Expo, Student Union After Dark, mud volleyball and much more.

“These events are a ton of fun and a great way for students to learn about campus and make new friends before classes start,” Attenweiler said.