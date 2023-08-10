Kings Island to add new Planet Snoopy attractions in 2024

Kings Island’s plans for 2024 include expanding the park’s award-winning Planet Snoopy kids’ area.

The area will feature Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers, a brand-new family roller coaster that races both forward and backward; and Beagle Scout Acres, an area where kids can run, crawl, play or relax with the family in a shaded comfortable space, the park said this morning.

Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers will be a boomerang coaster that sends riders down a launch hill, hitting speeds of up to 36 m.p.h., according to the 364-acre amusement park. The 672-foot racetrack includes a series of twists and turns.

At Beagle Scout Acres, park guests will be able to explore “a campsite filled with turfed mounds and grassy areas, interactive equipment to make noise, tents to climb through or over and footprint paths made by Woodstock and his friends,” the park said.