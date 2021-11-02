Kings Island rider files lawsuit, claims stroke due to injuries

MASON – A patron from Indiana has filed a lawsuit against the parent company of Kings Island, claiming the rider suffered a stroke and debilitating injuries.
The lawsuit claims the rider was “severely slammed around” on Adventure Express and is seeking in excess of $25,000.
The lawsuit was filed against parent company Cedar Fair in the federal district court in Cincinnati. It claims Darian Young of Muncie, Indiana, visited Kings Island in September 2019 and suffered serious injuries after riding the Adventure Express wooden roller coaster.
“Darian Young was caused to suffer great physical pain and injury including, but not limited to, a cervical dissection creating a stroke, resulting in severe mental and physical suffering, permanent disability, and she has every reason to believe that these injuries and damages will continue into the future,” the lawsuit says.
Cedar Fair did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The lawsuit was originally filed in Warren County Common Pleas Court but transferred to the federal court Monday.
Adventure Express opened at Kings Island in 1991. The amusement park’s website says it travels 3,000 feet.
The ride is in the Oktoberfest area of the park.
