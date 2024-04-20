Kings Island completes first test run of new Snoopy roller coaster

Kings Island announced that it has completed its first test run of its newest roller coaster, Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers.

The coaster moves forward and backward, reaching speeds of up to 36 mph on a 1,400-foot track.

Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers is part of Camp Snoopy, a new kids area that is scheduled to open later this spring.

The amusement park released video of the first test run of the roller coaster, and previously released photos of the track being installed and a video simulation of the ride.

Camp Snoopy is a reinvention of the park’s children’s area, formerly called Planet Snoopy, themed around a summer camp in the woods and continuing to feature Peanuts characters.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

