Kettering Fairmont gender fluid prom king, queen picks spark debate

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

12 hours ago

KETTERING — The selection of two gender fluid seniors for Fairmont High School’s prom king and queen has sparked debate in Kettering City Schools.

Fairmont students’ picks of 18-year-olds Rosita Green and Dai’sean Conley last month as king and queen, respectively, prompted a gathering of supporters outside the Shroyer Road school late Tuesday afternoon prior to those opposing the votes addressed the Kettering board of education inside.

One rally organizer said the event outside Fairmont — which drew more than 40 people — was designed to be “louder than the hate inside” at the board meeting.

A pair of Kettering residents who opposed the Fairmont selections said they do not hate those who favored the picks of Green and Conley for their respective titles, but expressed their displeasure with the decisions.

“I think he should have been voted king and the girl queen,” Joe Overholser told the board. “I’m concerned about what’s going on in the schools. I’m concerned about normalizing the idea of questioning gender.”

Conley said at the gathering that he understands people both inside and outside the Kettering school district are unhappy with the decision.

But he wanted to “come together with the community and spread awareness about the situation and let others like us know that they’re not alone.”

Kettering Board of Education President Toby Henderson said he and other members have heard “very little” public feedback about the prom selections, but added the number of comments from both sides were fairly even.

Henderson said the board has not discussed adopting a policy against Fairmont students taking the action they did.

The process of voting for the Fairmont prom court is 100% student led and is overseen by class council, the United Student Body and the administration, according to the district.

