Kettering business licensed to extract Ohio farmers’ hemp oil used to treat a variety of ailments

Raj Mosali (left) is founder and CEO of HypernovaTN in Kettering. He and John Cooper (right) are among three employees of the business, which is licensed by Ohio to extract a hemp oil used to treat a variety of ailments. CONTRIBUTED
Raj Mosali (left) is founder and CEO of HypernovaTN in Kettering. He and John Cooper (right) are among three employees of the business, which is licensed by Ohio to extract a hemp oil used to treat a variety of ailments. CONTRIBUTED

By Nick Blizzard
53 minutes ago

KETTERING — A Kettering business is one of a handful of Ohio companies licensed to extract a hemp oil used to treat a variety of ailments.

HypernovaTN processes cannabinoid (CBD) oil from Ohio farmers’ hemp and supplies over-the-counter products that help relieve pain, said Raj Mosali, founder and CEO of the business.

CBD oil is an ingredient in capsules, oil bases for vaporizers, tinctures, food items and beauty products such as bath lotions, according to WebMD.

Proponents of it say it can be used to treat conditions such as chronic pain, inflammation, migraines, epilepsy, autoimmune diseases, depression and anxiety, the website states.

“CBD primarily has (many) benefits for wellness and we cannot actually claim that it is curing the pain,” Mosali said. “I use it for any after exercise soreness in muscles or if I have any pain in my knee.”

HypernovaTN supplies products free of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), making them available over the counter to be used by those with jobs where drug tests are required, he said.

The Gateway Circle business started in 2019 and has three employees. Mosali said it was the second one in Ohio to be licensed for CBD oil extraction after the first was awarded in 2020.

Hemp processors in the state must be certified to ensure that their products comply with laws and rules, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The license requirement came after Gov. Mike DeWine signed a 2019 bill paving the way for the hemp industry to become one of Ohio’s agricultural yields.

The licensing process took about a year because “the rules were changing. They were not set in stone at the time. So we were just rolling with the punches,” Mosali said.

“I’m sure there are more in the pipeline that will go online as they go through the year and next year,” he added.

