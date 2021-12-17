Kettering business licensed to extract Ohio farmers’ hemp oil used to treat a variety of ailments

HypernovaTN supplies products free of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), making them available over the counter to be used by those with jobs where drug tests are required, he said.

The Gateway Circle business started in 2019 and has three employees. Mosali said it was the second one in Ohio to be licensed for CBD oil extraction after the first was awarded in 2020.

Hemp processors in the state must be certified to ensure that their products comply with laws and rules, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The license requirement came after Gov. Mike DeWine signed a 2019 bill paving the way for the hemp industry to become one of Ohio’s agricultural yields.

The licensing process took about a year because “the rules were changing. They were not set in stone at the time. So we were just rolling with the punches,” Mosali said.

“I’m sure there are more in the pipeline that will go online as they go through the year and next year,” he added.