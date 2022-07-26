Just in: U.S. House set to vote on Delphi pension bill tomorrow

The relinquishment of the pensions to the PBGC left Delphi salaried retirees with greatly diminished pensions, which stung particularly because GM continued contributing to the pensions of union-represented retirees, under the guidance of the then-new Obama administration.

The salaried retirees never begrudged their hourly counterparts their full pensions. They just wanted the same treatment.

Courts were never kind to the retirees’ legal efforts. A U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals decision sided with a March 2019 Michigan federal court ruling that dismissed the retirees’ lawsuit against the PBGC.

And in January 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case.

Turner first announced the legislative effort last October, although at the time he declined to put a timeline on the effort.

“Tomorrow’s vote in the House is a critical step to bringing this issue affecting more than 5,000 Ohioans to a resolution and returning to them the benefits they so rightly earned,” Turner said in a statement Tuesday.

Some observers have always maintained that this was a job for Congress.

“What happened 10 years ago was a tragedy, but what has happened since has been a scam because the politicians won’t do the one thing that will get the pensions back,” Joshua Gotbaum, who led the PBGC from late 2010 until 2014, told the Dayton Daily News in 2018.

Sen. Sherrod Brown has scheduled a phone press conference Wednesday to discuss his legislation aiming at protecting pensions nationwide. Bruce Gump, a leader in the Delphi Salaried Retirees Association, is scheduled to participate.