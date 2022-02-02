Hamburger icon
JUST IN: These are the jobs for which Sierra Nevada will be hiring in Dayton

Sierra Nevada image

Sierra Nevada image

Local News
By Thomas Gnau
5 minutes ago
Company plans more than 90 employees just in the first MRO hangar

Aerospace design company Sierra Nevada Corp. is looking for “highly skilled and experienced” employees ready to join its MRO operation at Dayton International Airport, said Mark Williams, senior vice president strategy for the Sparks, Nev.-based comipany.

“Job listings will include A&P (airframe and power plant) mechanics, avionic technicians, engineering technicians, structural technicians, production planners, administrative and logistics staff, operations managers, warehouse managers and more,” Williams said in response to questions from the Dayton Daily News. “The plan is to hire 90-plus people for the first hangar alone.”

ExploreSierra Nevada coming to Dayton airport, adding nearly 150 jobs

Sierra Nevada and state officials this week announced Dayton International Airport as the location for two future aircraft maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities.

The plan will create 147 new jobs in time, the state said.

Most of the new employees will be local and new to the company, Williams said.

Though construction on the first hangar has started, a ceremonial “groundbreaking” for the project is scheduled for today at the airport.

Pay for the positions will be competitive, Williams said.

“SNC’s total rewards package includes a broad range of benefits, services and programs developed to support professional, personal and financial well-being, including an industry-leading 401(k) with 150% employer match up to 8%,” he said.

Once available, openings will be posted on the SNC careers website at sncorp.com/careers.

Williams said the company will also work with Montgomery County to find employees.

Dayton was attractive to Sierra Nevada for many reasons, he said.

He cited “easy access to a critical supply chain infrastructure with the state of Ohio being one of the top aviation suppliers.”

From a construction standpoint, the airport in Dayton offered an existing ramp infrastructure, was relatively flat and had easy access to utilities, Williams also said.

“All these items are beneficial when picking a hangar location,” he said.

He and Gov. Mike DeWine also noted that the airport is close to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, home to Air Force Materiel Command, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Force Research Lab and other critical Air Force missions.

He added: “Finally, the state of Ohio, JobsOhio, Dayton Development Coalition, Montgomery County and city of Dayton provided numerous incentives that helped solidify our decision.”

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

