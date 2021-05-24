springfield-news-sun logo
Next round of dates for Dave Chappelle & Friends; Tickets go on sale Wednesday

Dave Chappelle
Events | 1 hour ago
By Russell Florence Jr., Dayton Daily News

If you didn’t score tickets for this week’s return of Dave Chappelle & Friends, another block of tickets will soon be on sale for performances in June.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 26 at 10 a.m. for 9 p.m. shows on Wednesday, June 2, Thursday, June 3, Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5. Performances will be held at Wirrrig Pavilion in Yellow Springs.

Patrons are reminded that this is an 18-plus event. Attendees without a valid ID will not be admitted. It also is an outdoor event and masks must be worn at all times onsite and temperatures will be checked upon entry. It is also a cellphone free event. Anyone caught using a cellphone during the show will be immediately ejected.

For tickets, more information and additional protocols visit Ticketmaster.com.

Chappelle’s shows last year were some of the few live shows in the country and attracted top-name performers to the region.

