New reported Ohio coronavirus cases total 4,792 on Sunday

The Ohio Department of Health reported 4,792 COVID cases compared to 8,072 Saturday, Ohio records show. FILE
The Ohio Department of Health reported 4,792 COVID cases compared to 8,072 Saturday, Ohio records show. FILE

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
1 hour ago

Ohio reported 4,792 daily COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing its total to 1,781,411, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

That is less than 3,000 of Saturday’s total of 8,072 and about 1,800 fewer than the three-week average of 6,597, according to the state. Ohio has 718.5 cases per 100,000 population, records indicate.

No deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the total reported in Ohio at 27,371 and the 21-day average is at 62, state data shows.

Ohio recorded 71 new coronavirus hospitalizations, raising that total amount to 90,116, ODH figures show.

No new intensive care unit admissions from the virus were reported since Saturday, keeping the total at 11,150, according to the state. The three-week average for ICU admissions is 28.

Recent data shows the following Southwest Ohio counties and the percentages of residents there who have received at least one vaccination: Butler County, 58%; Clark County, 52%; Champaign, 58%; Greene, 58%; Miami, 47%; Montgomery, 56%; Preble County, 41%; and Warren, 63%.

