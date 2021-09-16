JUST IN: Hacked software exposes Honda employees for a ‘few hours’

Honda personal wellness software was recently compromised, exposing the user identities of nearly 800 software users in Ohio, the automaker said in a brief statement.
“Limeade, a company that provides employee well-being solutions to Honda, has notified Honda that a software bug caused some trackable activities on its well-being website to be viewable by other Honda participants who joined the same activity,” Honda said in a statement sent to the Dayton Daily News Wednesday evening.
The software glitch, which Honda said was fixed “within a few hours after its discovery,” affected about 775 Honda users in Ohio, the company said.
Questions were sent to a Honda representative Thursday. It appears the exposure may have affected users of a Honda personal wellness website and software called “Wellbeing,” which calls itself a “program developed to help (Honda) associates and their spouses improve their total wellbeing while encouraging them to reach their goals.”
“Examples of tracked activities that could have been viewed by other participants include the number of steps tracked in a day, hours slept, or completion of a dental appointment,” the automaker said. “While a participant’s username could have been viewed by other participants, no other personally identifiable information, such as a mailing address or Social Security number, was viewable. All affected participants have been notified.”