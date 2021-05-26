JUST IN: Documentary by Dave Chappelle, ‘American Factory’ directors to close 2021 Tribeca Film Festival

In essence, the film chronicles Chappelle through the lens of his socially-distanced outdoor concerts last year. His perspectives on the murder of George Floyd as well as the coronavirus shutdowns are spotlighted. The narrative also reportedly explores the Black Lives Matter movement and its momentum among the youth of Yellow Springs.

Fittingly, this news coincides with the return of Dave Chappelle & Friends this week and next week at Wirrig Pavilion in Yellow Springs.