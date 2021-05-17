JUST IN: Dates announced for Dave Chappelle & Friends Shows

springfield-news-sun logo
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2019 file photo, Dave Chappelle is honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. Chappelle is set to buy a former fire station near his Ohio hometown with plans to turn it into a comedy club. The Dayton Daily News reports that the Miami Twp. Fire Station in Yellow Springs will be sold to the 47-year-old actor’s company and turned into a club that will seat 140 people. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Owen Sweeney

Events | 8 minutes ago
By Russell Florence Jr., Dayton Daily News

Get ready for another round of laughs as dates have been announced for the return of Dave Chappelle & Friends at Wirrrig Pavilion in Yellow Springs.

Tickets go on sale today, May 17, at noon for 9 p.m. shows on Wednesday, May 26, Thursday, May 27, Friday, May 28, and Saturday, May 29.

Patrons are reminded that this is an 18+ event. Attendees without a valid ID will not be admitted. It is also an outdoor event and masks must be worn at all times onsite and temperatures will be checked upon entry. It is also a cell phone free event. Anyone caught using a cell phone during the show will be immediately ejected.

For tickets and additional protocols, visit Ticketmaster.com.

