JUST IN: Central State’s president to step down

Central State University Board of Trustees Chair Mark Hatcher released a statement Monday, saying: “The board thanks Dr. Thomas for his service to the university and the progress that the university has made during his time as president. The board will immediately begin plans for a search for Dr. Thomas’ successor.”

Thomas’ announcement makes no reference to recent controversies involving Thomas, including a report in February by an outside law firm hired by university trustees that described Thomas’ “leadership style” as “rude, belittling and bullying,” but not rising to the level of discrimination or harassment.

The investigation followed complaints brought by five women who had administrative roles at the university and alleged mistreatment. Two of the women have since filed a lawsuit against the university.

Thomas became the ninth president of the university when he was hired in July 2020. He replaced former president Cynthia Jackson-Hammond who resigned after eight years to lead a national higher education accreditation organization.

Thomas’ three-year contract calls for him to be paid $300,000 in the final year, plus benefits including a $12,000 annual vehicle allowance and $54,000 annual housing allowance.

Neither Thomas nor university officials said what course Thomas might teach at the university after stepping down. He holds a doctorate in English literature and criticism.