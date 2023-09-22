JUST IN: Butt Construction wins $31M Wright-Patt child center construction contract

A Dayton construction firm has won a contract to build what base advocates have said is a much-needed child development center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Butt Construction Co. Inc. was awarded a $31,356,900 firm-fixed-price contract for design-build construction of a child development center, the Department of Defense said Thursday afternoon.

Bids for the child development center were solicited via the internet with 10 received, the DOD said.

Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson with an estimated completion date of Dec. 19, 2025.

Fiscal 2023 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $31.3 million were obligated at the time of the award.

The contract came from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Ky.

In the past few years, $53 million has been secured for a pair of planned child care centers at Wright-Patterson.

Last year, $29 million was secured in the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act for construction of a center for school-age children on Wright-Patt.

That amount was in addition to the $24 million for a new child development center that was approved in a previous fiscal year’s Defense Authorization Act

Plans for the newer center call for it to cover 41,000 square feet, housing about 300 children, according to U.S. Rep. Mike Turner’s office last year. It was to include “force protection features,” sheltered outdoor play areas, pick-up and drop-off sites and other features.

Butt also received a $18,754,900 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a maintenance support facility in Southfield, Mich., the DOD said.