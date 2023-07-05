JUST IN: Abortion-rights groups file more than 700K signatures to get proposed amendment on the ballot

Abortion-rights groups filed their petitions Wednesday with Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office in Columbus to get a proposed amendment on the November ballot that would add a right to abortion to the Ohio Constitution.

Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights, the non-partisan umbrella organization leading the effort, collected, more than 700,000 signatures, and of those, approximately 413,487 need to be deemed valid signatures in order to qualify for the fall statewide vote. The Secretary of State must determine the sufficiency of the petitions by the 105th day before election day, which is July 25, 2023.

“This is a historic day for Ohio and for reproductive freedom,” said Lauren Blauvelt and Kellie Copeland of Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom. “Today, we take a huge step forward in the fight for abortion access and reproductive freedom for all, to ensure that Ohioans and their families can make their own health care decisions without government interference.”

The signatures required to place The Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety Amendment on the 2023 general lection ballot were collected over the course of approximately 12 weeks and secured in all 88 Ohio counties.

Anti-abortion groups reacted to the filing, saying Ohioans were misled.

“This amendment cuts parents out of life-changing decisions involving their kids’ health,” said Ohio Right to Life’s CEO Peter Range. “Not only that, but this amendment would also allow painful, late-term abortion in Ohio with no protections for the preborn. The ACLU just misled hundreds of thousands of Ohioans about their intention to push unlimited abortion and sex change surgeries for minors in our state.”