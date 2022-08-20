Jazz and food trucks: Stage set for fun Saturday in Springfield

“We’ve had some bumps over the last couple of years but it’s going to be a good weekend,” he told the Springfield News-Sun. “It will be a good combination of past and new trucks.”

Also today: The inaugural Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival, presented by the Kiwanis Club of Springfield, offers a chance to catch some of the biggest names in jazz along with regional and local performers and groups — again, for free.

Local band Mother's Jazz Collective will open the first Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival on Friday at National Road Commons Park. Music will also be played live at Mother Stewart's Brewing Company's outdoor stage.

Visitors will find 15 acts on two outdoor stages: National Road Commons Park, at 21 Fisher St., and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, 102 W. Columbia St.

Saturday’s schedule: Commons Stage: New Basics Brass Band, 4:30 p.m.; Sydney McSweeney with Cedric Easton and Circle of Friends, 6 p.m.; Bobby Floyd Trio with Sean Jones, 7:30 p.m.; Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra with Samara Joy, 9 p.m.

Also: Mother Stewart’s Stage: Urban Jazz Coalition, 4 p.m.; Talisha Holmes, 5:30 p.m.; Eric Jerardi, 7 p.m.; Marquise Knox, 8:30 p.m.