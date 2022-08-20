springfield-news-sun logo
X

Jazz and food trucks: Stage set for fun Saturday in Springfield

The Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition, along Cliff Park Drive. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
The Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition, along Cliff Park Drive. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Local News
By
19 minutes ago

Entertainment of all kinds is on tap today in Springfield.

The eighth annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition will gather around 27 food vendors who will have a wide range of options — from burgers and pizza to international dishes — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Road.

Admission is free.

One of summer’s most anticipated events for nearly a decade, the competition returns to its mid-August roots after skipping 2020 and coming back last year in September, later than normal due to restrictions on gatherings caused by the pandemic.

Rotarian Eddie Bell, event marketing chair, said today’s competition should feel familiar.

“We’ve had some bumps over the last couple of years but it’s going to be a good weekend,” he told the Springfield News-Sun. “It will be a good combination of past and new trucks.”

Also today: The inaugural Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival, presented by the Kiwanis Club of Springfield, offers a chance to catch some of the biggest names in jazz along with regional and local performers and groups — again, for free.

Combined ShapeCaption
Local band Mother's Jazz Collective will open the first Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival on Friday at National Road Commons Park. Music will also be played live at Mother Stewart's Brewing Company's outdoor stage.

Credit: Contributed

Local band Mother's Jazz Collective will open the first Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival on Friday at National Road Commons Park. Music will also be played live at Mother Stewart's Brewing Company's outdoor stage.

Credit: Contributed

Combined ShapeCaption
Local band Mother's Jazz Collective will open the first Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival on Friday at National Road Commons Park. Music will also be played live at Mother Stewart's Brewing Company's outdoor stage.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Visitors will find 15 acts on two outdoor stages: National Road Commons Park, at 21 Fisher St., and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, 102 W. Columbia St.

Saturday’s schedule: Commons Stage: New Basics Brass Band, 4:30 p.m.; Sydney McSweeney with Cedric Easton and Circle of Friends, 6 p.m.; Bobby Floyd Trio with Sean Jones, 7:30 p.m.; Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra with Samara Joy, 9 p.m.

Also: Mother Stewart’s Stage: Urban Jazz Coalition, 4 p.m.; Talisha Holmes, 5:30 p.m.; Eric Jerardi, 7 p.m.; Marquise Knox, 8:30 p.m.

In Other News
1
E. coli outbreak sickens 19 in Ohio, may be linked to lettuce at...
2
Gun bill modeled on ‘Strong Ohio’ has short time to gain support: What...
3
Greene County certifies final November election petitions in emergency...
4
Home prices rise, but sales drop, as houses stay on the market longer
5
Missed deadline or not, new U.S. House map for Ohio not coming soon

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top