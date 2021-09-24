It’s not ranch dressing: Ready-to-eat salads recalled due to mislabeling

Ready Pac Foods Inc. is recalling nearly 223,000 pounds of the assembled salads made with meat and poultry, produced from Aug. 27 through Sept. 19, under product names Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad; Kroger Brand Garden Salad with Chicken & Bacon; Kroger Brand Chef Salad Kit for One; Little Salad Bar Chef Salad; and Signature Farms Café Bowl Chef Salad.

The salads subject to recall bear establishment numbers M-18502B, P-18502B, M-32081 or P-32081 printed on the packaging next to the use by date.