It might not be chicken with almonds: Watch out for shrimp

An InnovAsian chicken with almonds entrée actually contains shrimp instead, prompting a recall announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service.
Mountain View Packaging is recalling more than 6,000 pounds of the frozen dinners produced Nov. 17 due to misbranding and the undeclared shellfish allergen. The following product is under recall:
- 18.5-ounce packages of “INNOVASIAN Crispy Chicken with Almonds entree” with lot code 22321-1, UPC code 695119120499, and a best by date of 05/24/2023. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
The problem was discovered when a consumer complained about shrimp in the entrée labeled Crispy Chicken with Almonds.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a health care provider.
Consumers who have purchased these products should either throw them out or return them to the place of purchase.
For more information, call the InnovAsian Cuisine hotline at 1-800-324-5140.
