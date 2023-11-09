Issue 2: Where does new law allow you to use marijuana?

After Ohioans voted Tuesday to legalize recreational marijuana in the state, adults 21 years old or older will be able to possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana starting Dec. 7.

However, you there are restrictions around where you’ll be able to use it.

Smoking marijuana is banned in indoor public places or places of employment by the state’s indoor smoking ban, a law approved by Ohioans at the ballot box in 2006 — the most recent initiated statute to go into law before Tuesday’s recreational marijuana victory.

“Anywhere that you can’t smoke tobacco under that law, you also cannot smoke marijuana,” said Tom Haren, spokesperson for the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, the organization that ushered Issue 2 onto the ballot and vouched for its passage.

There are provisions in Issue 2 banning Ohioans from using marijuana in outdoor public spaces or in vehicles.

“Again, sort of like alcohol, you can’t drink a beer walking down the street, so you can’t consume marijuana walking down the street either,” he said.

Of-age Ohioans who consume in forbidden areas run the risk of getting a minor misdemeanor, as Issue 2 currently reads.

But, Issue 2 also neither requires nor prohibits “any public place from accommodating an individual’s use of adult use cannabis.”

The premise behind the law is that it would regulate marijuana like alcohol — and it’s illegal to have an open container of alcohol in most public places. But this makes it unclear if cities can allow marijuana use in specific areas, similar to how the state and local government have coordinated to create Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas where public consumption of alcohol is legal.

Even after all details of legality — and local government’s options — are made clear, enforcement of the new law could have varying challenges. If a person is walking down the street smoking marijuana, police likely can see it and smell it. But if that same person is in public eating a cannabis-infused edible, they may be indistinguishable from someone chewing gum.

Questions about this have been sent to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol. This story will be updated with any information received.