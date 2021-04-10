Is there a minivan revolution in the future?

Inside is where the Pacifica rises toward the top. Space and comfort lead the way. Far too often SUVs are billed as hip and great for families while minivans remain an outlier. However, sit inside the Pacifica and you’ll be blown away with the comfort, legroom and headroom. It really is an ideal family vehicle. Kids won’t be on top of each other and have plenty of personal space. And there’s still plenty of cargo room to make the Pacifica quite useful.

The Pacifica has 32.3 cubic feet of cargo behind the third row and can expand cargo room by folding various seats, including all rear seats, to 140.5 cubic feet. That’s impressive.

Additionally, the Pacifica has all the technology you could want including a great and intuitive infotainment system. The 10.1-inch touchscreen is responsive and integrates well with all smart phones through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Individual screens in the back give rear passengers access to their entertainment options, including games. And for parents, there’s a stow away vacuum that’s great for cleaning up messes. The Pacifica is ideal for families as such.

There are three trims for the Pacifica, all with AWD options – Touring, Limited and Platinum. My tester was the Limited trim, with AWD. Base price of my tester was $48,390 and the final price was $50,880. If minivans could come down a little in price, they might win back some of the SUV buyers out there.

Fuel economy for the AWD version is 17 mpg/city and 25 mpg/highway with an average of 20 mpg.

There are not many minivans out there anymore. And even at their peak, they were never cool. I totally understand, but since most people buy a vehicle for its usefulness and less for its cache, I’ve not fully grasped how minivans got so pushed aside by the gelatinous, all-too-boring SUV segment. Perhaps the Chrysler Pacifica can lead a minivan resurgence.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist.

2021 CHRYSLER PACIFICA LIMITED