iPhone 14 calls 911 when users ride Kings Island roller coasters
Local News
By
13 minutes ago

Roller coaster rides are setting off a new Apple crash detection feature launched in September that automatically alerts emergency services.

The Warren County Communications Center has received six calls generated by iPhones while their users were riding a Kings Island coaster, said Melissa Bour, director of Warren County emergency services.

Additional calls were made over the weekend, but Bour said the number of calls would not be available until Tuesday.

The new feature works on the new iPhone 14 and Apple Watches and is intended to detect severe car crashes.

Sara White, a 39-year-old dentist, told the Wall Street Journal that her iPhone 14 Pro automatically called 911 when she went on Mystic Timbers at Kings Island. The wooden roller coaster is 109 feet tall with top speeds of 53 mph.

“The owner of this iPhone was in a severe car crash and is not responding to their phone,” an automated voice says in the call to 911, before also providing longitude and latitude coordinates. Screams from others on the ride can be heard in the background of the call, the Journal reported.

Kings Island has not immediately returned a request for comment.

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

