Injuries, entrapments, damage reported after storms, suspected tornadoes

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is announcing it has received reports of injuries, entrapments and structural damage to homes, trailers and other structures after a suspected tornado moved through the county.

The sheriff’s office said that at 8:15 p.m. it received reports of funnel clouds and a possible tornado on the ground in the area of state Route 571 east of Union City, followed by reports of damage and injuries about 15 minutes later.

There have been two people so far taken by EMS to Wayne Healthcare with injuries that were not life-threatening and no fatalities reported, the sheriff’s office said.

Damage seems to follow a path from Union City to Bradford, according to the sheriff’s office, with multiple homes and structures reported damaged on Route 571, Cox Road, Fox Road and Horatio Harris Creek Road.

Fire and rescue agencies from multiple jurisdictions were dispatched to the area along with Darke County deputies and other first responders. Darke County Emergency Management, fire and rescue agencies and deputies are planning to assess the damage in the morning.

Some roads in the affected areas are closed and will be patrolled, with the sheriff’s office asking the public to stay out of the area for their own safety and the security of local residents.

Nearly 1,500 in Darke County were without power after the storms tracked through Thursday night. The number without service totaled 1,490 as of 1 a.m., according to AES Ohio and Darke Rural Electric Cooperative online outage maps.

Logan County

The Logan County Emergency Management Agency announced that a suspected tornado directly hit multiple structures in the Lakeview and Russels Point areas near Indian Lake, causing injuries and damage.

The agency confirmed that there were injuries but could not confirm how many or their severity.

A shelter is open for those affected by the suspected tornado at the Church of God at 1000 E. Brown Ave. in Bellefontaine, the EMA said, adding that the American Red Cross would respond to the church as well.

The Logan County EMA said that mutual aid was coming to the area, but asked that nobody self-deploy to Logan County unless directly asked by county officials.

Thousands across Logan County are without power following Thursday night storms. Those in the dark totaled 4,261 as of 1 a.m. Friday, according to the AES Ohio outage map.