In 1960, an area man sat alone in a capsule for 7 days to prove space travel could work for humans

He said afterwards that he got tired of the strained foods in the toothpaste tube-like containers and lost four pounds over the course of the test.

The test was considered big news at the time. Metzger went to New York to appear on the TV show “I’ve Got a Secret,” with the space food, rubber exerciser and other equipment used during the week-long simulated flight.

A “Courtney A. Metzger Day” was held in his hometown of Springfield on Oct. 10, 1960. Metzger owned two farms in Clark County with a total of 235 acres.

Metzger said one of his most significant accomplishments was his role in the design and development of a water reclamation system for manned space vehicles using radio isotopes as a heat source.