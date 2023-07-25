I flew with pilots preparing for the Dayton Air Show: Here’s what I learned

Vandalia looks a little different from thousands of feet above.

Last week, I took a short trip with Dream Flights — a nonprofit that works with veterans and seniors — and two-man formation Redline Airshows to get a glimpse of what pilots would be doing during the Dayton Air Show, which wrapped up at Dayton International Airport on Sunday.

The air show featured several performances from stunt planes, skydivers, fighter jets and more. Some pilots flew into town early to allow reporters from local news outlets the chance to ask questions about their aircraft or take a flight themselves.

These two trips were my first and second times ever on an airplane.

Although I’ve never flown on an airplane commercially or recreationally up until last week, this wasn’t my first flight. I rode in a helicopter for 10 minutes while on a family vacation.

That was a great experience, but it’s difficult to compare it to being in a Boeing Stearman or Van’s Aircraft RV-8.

Dream Flights pilot and founder Darryl Fisher flew me in his organization’s Stearman last Wednesday. The Stearman I flew in is the same kind of aircraft used to train many military aviators between the ‘30s and ‘40s.

I had a front-row seat to what was happening, as the pilot sat in the seat behind me. Flying in an open-cockpit plane is a rush: you feel all of the air around you as you do on a rollercoaster. It’s exhilarating, but in a peaceful way.

There wasn’t much time for chit-chat during the flight itself; no voices could easily be heard over the sound of rushing wind and the mechanical noises of the aircraft.

But after taking in all of the sights of the flight and coming to a landing, Fisher told me that seeing the look of wonder on someone’s face who has never experienced a ride in a plane brings him unending joy. He and others at Dream Flights are sticking around the area to take a Springfield man on their 6,000th flight this Tuesday.

Thursday saw my second plane flight. This time, I flew in a Van’s Aircraft RV-8. These planes had two seats, and Redline Airshows pilots Ken and Austin Rieder were kind enough to take me and another reporter for a trip.

Dayton Air Show attendees were able to see the Redline Airshows crew during the national anthem and drop-down of the American flag, flying in circles around a parachuter.

I could take in a lot of scenery during this flight, as the planes have closed cockpits. We soared over Dayton International Airport, never losing pace with the other plane in the formation.

The view was a little more clear, and I was able to see clusters of houses, rolling fields and cars zipping down roadways on a quiet Thursday afternoon.

Pilot Austin Rieder told me that although he loves summertime flights, his favorite flying season is the fall.

You can’t beat the aerial view of autumnal colors, and it’s more pleasant to fly in cooler temperatures, he said.

I honestly can’t wait for my next flight, but I doubt anything will ever compare to those two experiences.