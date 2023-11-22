1 lane open on I-75 South near Sidney; Semi tips over in multi-vehicle crash

Interstate 75 South near Sidney is down to one lane Wednesday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash that backed up traffic for miles on the busiest travel day of the year.

A semi overturned spilled debris over the highway during the crash that happened around 1:30 p.m. and involved four to five vehicles, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash site is near state Route 47, the exit for Sidney and Versailles.

Only one minor injury was reported in the crash and only the semi and one other vehicle had to be towed from the scene, the patrol said.

Traffic is backed up nearly to Botkins near the Shelby County border with Auglaize County.