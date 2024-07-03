Hundreds without power after thunderstorms move through area

There are hundreds of power customers in the dark after thunderstorms moved through the area.

At around 7 p.m., most of the outages were in Montgomery County, which had more than 800 customers without power, according to the AES outage map.

As of 7:22 p.m., the numbers of power customers without electricity, by county, is as follows, according to thew AES, Ohio Edison and Duke Energy maps:

Montgomery: 745

Greene: 150

Clark: 75

Butler: 15

Miami: 3

Champaign: 1

Warren: 1

