Hundreds remain without power after Sunday storms; school closes

Hundreds of power customers remain in the dark this morning after severe thunderstorms moved through the area Sunday evening.
In our area, the largest number of outages were reported in Warren County, with over 800 customers without power as of 8 a.m. Monday.
As of 8:10 a.m., the numbers of outages, by county, are as follows according to the AES, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison outage maps.
Warren: 886
Butler: 331
Greene: 311
Montgomery: 204
Miami: 40
Clark: 3
Preble: 1
A tree fell on a house trailer in New Miami and strong winds knocked power out in the small Butler County village. New Miami schools were closed today due to the power issues.
Several power poles near Trenton were snapped and caused some power issues in the city.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
