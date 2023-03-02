Huge crowds come for Mikesell’s potato chip sale from closing factory

Mikesell’s closed its local factory last month, ending a 100-plus-year run in Dayton. But they reached an agreement with Conn’s Potato Chips to continue production of Mikesell’s-branded chips from its Zanesville facility.

In announcing this week’s sale at the Dayton site, Mikesell’s called their customers “the BEST fans out there.”

“We cannot thank you enough for this journey we have lived together, and cannot wait to see you all this Thursday,” company officials said on social media.

Thomas Groff came down from Versailles for the event, saying Mikesell’s has a great product and they’re worth the wait.

“I want to get a variety — barbecue, green onion, wavy, whatever they’ve got available,” he said. “I got a brother who lives in Atlanta, Georgia. Every time he comes home, we have to get him Mikesell’s potato chips.”

Sondra Henry said she was there “especially for the wavy chips — they have the best.” Henry said she had already been waiting in line for 45 minutes, but that it was worth the wait and that the line was moving.

Cindy Burden said she left her house at 9 a.m. for the sale, and that she planned to get two cases.

“Oh, I gotta have Mikesell’s potato chips,” she said. “They’re the best and I love the cheese puffs.”

Conn’s Potato Chips is already producing Mikesell’s in Zanesville, and co-owner Tom George said his goal is to give Mikesell’s customers what they have long appreciated about the brand.

“They get the same potato we get,” he said. “As far as the recipe, we are using the same recipe they use. It basically comes down to the same oils. That’s really your recipe. We both use the same salt. We’re using all their flavorings.”

