Huber Heights reviews Buc-ee’s; store called tourist stop, deli, general store

Huber Heights city officials said at a meeting Tuesday night they expect the formal pre-development process for a very large Buc-ee’s store to begin this month.

During an “informal review” at Tuesday’s regular planning commission meeting — described by city planner Aaron Sorrell as a “meet-and-greet” between the company and the city — Sorrell said representatives of Buc-ee’s are expected to submit a rezoning application and basic development plan as early as next week.

News broke last week that Buc-ee’s was expected to enter the Ohio market with a large store in Huber Heights, northeast of the I-70 interchange with Ohio 235/Route 4. Buc-ee’s operates 34 locations across Texas and more recently opened 12 huge travel centers in other states, similar to what is planned here.

The chain has a bit of a cult following, according to Business Insider, which called Buc-ee’s “a mix of a Walmart, a barbecue-centric deli, and the Texas tourism bureau, plus a dash of the Cracker Barrel general store.”

The plans for the Huber Heights location call for a 74,000-square-foot store (40% of the size of a Walmart Supercenter). Preliminary site drawings submitted to the city include plans for 120 gas pumps and more than 700 parking spaces on a 52-acre site.

Approximately 35 acres of the site was rezoned in 2022 to accommodate a convenience store, fueling center, and heavy diesel repair facility, a memo to Huber’s planning commission states. For the Buc-ee’s project to move forward, additional land on the will need to be rezoned to planned commercial.

The rezoning application and development plan documents could be formally presented to Huber Heights’ planning commission at its Sept. 12 meeting.

Sorrell said the company is also working with the Ohio Department of Transportation, which will complete a traffic study to determine potential road improvements that may be necessary along Ohio 235 to accommodate the development.

According to Sorrell, the entire rezoning process will likely take around four months from start to finish. This would include at least three public hearings during which public feedback can be given.