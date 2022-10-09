How to watch Monday’s U.S. Senate debate between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance

Ryan and Vance have said they also will debate later this month in an event hosted by WFMJ in Youngstown, but details on that are not available.

For more information about Ryan and Vance, see the candidate profiles and an analysis of the race published in print and online in Sunday’s Dayton Daily News.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Experts peg this race as one of the most important in the country, as the two compete to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati.

Democrats and Republicans each hold 50 senate seats but Democrats have majority control because Vice President Kamala Harris breaks ties, said Daniel R. Birdsong, senior lecturer in the University of Dayton political science department.

“So Ohio and a handful of other states are critical to which party holds agenda-setting power in one half the legislative branch,” Birdsong said. “In addition, the U.S. Senate is the part of the legislature that confirms federal judges nominated by the president.”

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Twitter and Facebook

Explore See more stories by Lynn Hulsey