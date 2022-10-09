springfield-news-sun logo
How to watch Monday’s U.S. Senate debate between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance

Ohio voters will get their first look at U.S. Senate candidates Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance on a debate stage Monday night in a Cleveland matchup that will be broadcast in Dayton and several other Ohio cities.

The hour-long 7 p.m. debate at WJW/Fox 8 is scheduled to broadcast on WDTN in Dayton and on the station’s website, as well as Nexstar Media Inc. stations in Cleveland, Columbus, Youngstown and Wheeling W.Va, according to a Nexstar news release.

The debate will be moderated by WJW/Fox 8 anchor Joe Toohey and WCMH/NBC 4 anchor Colleen Marshall.

This is the first matchup between U.S. Rep. Ryan, D-Howland Twp., and Republican businessman Vance of Cincinnati.

A debate planned by the Ohio Debate Commission was scuttled after Vance refused to participate.

Ryan and Vance have said they also will debate later this month in an event hosted by WFMJ in Youngstown, but details on that are not available.

For more information about Ryan and Vance, see the candidate profiles and an analysis of the race published in print and online in Sunday’s Dayton Daily News.

Experts peg this race as one of the most important in the country, as the two compete to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati.

Democrats and Republicans each hold 50 senate seats but Democrats have majority control because Vice President Kamala Harris breaks ties, said Daniel R. Birdsong, senior lecturer in the University of Dayton political science department.

“So Ohio and a handful of other states are critical to which party holds agenda-setting power in one half the legislative branch,” Birdsong said. “In addition, the U.S. Senate is the part of the legislature that confirms federal judges nominated by the president.”

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

