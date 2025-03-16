How to watch March Madness: UD Arena staff prep court ahead of First Four

Dayton has hosted the First Four games since 2001, a responsibility that UD Arena Director and NCAA First Four tournament manager Scott DeBolt said is an honor for the organization.

“There’s just a lot of pride that the community takes in this, and there are so many people who are involved in making it happen,” DeBolt said.

The First Four will stay in Dayton through at least 2028. With two years added to the agreement, the number of NCAA tournament games at UD Arena will grow to 153 games in 2028. No venue has hosted more NCAA tournament games than UD Arena. The number grew to 137 in 2024. The arena first hosted games in 1970, the same season it opened.

Along with providing logistical accommodations for the First Four teams and events, DeBolt said the Dayton community’s cordiality is second to none.

“The biggest thing is that Midwest hospitality that the teams get when they arrive ... We treat all eight teams like it’s the final four and roll out the red carpet,” he said. “We have their fight songs, pom poms and their teams colors, and welcome them when they get into Dayton every year, and that’s something they don’t get at all the other sites.”

Sunday kick-started a week of activities in Dayton to be filled with activities surrounding the NCAA basketball tournament and annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The day began with the Hoopla 4 Miler, followed by the annual STEM Challenge later in the afternoon at Wright State University’s student union.

“... We like to involve the entire community and, even if you’re not a college basketball fan — and, I don’t know how that’s possible — we have things that can involve people," said Terry Slaybaugh, volunteer chair of The Big Hoopla. “The STEM Challenge combines STEM and basketball, and the winners of that will appear here during the first game at half time.”

The Big Hoopla also highlights local Airmen and Guardians at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, awarding 2,000 tickets over the two nights of the First Four to allow Air Force members, their families, veterans and local students to experience it.

“It’s also a chance for us to showcase what a great community we have here in Dayton,” Slaybaugh said.

Fans may come watch teams practice at UD Arena before the tournament begins. The free public event is slated for 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Tuesday.

When are the games?

The First Four is in Dayton on Tuesday and Thursday and first- and second-round games from Thursday to Sunday stretch from Providence, Rhode Island, to Seattle.

The Sweet 16 weekend will see games March 27-30 in Newark, New Jersey (East Regional), Atlanta (South), Indianapolis (Midwest) and San Francisco (West).

The Final Four is in San Antonio on Saturday, April 5, with the championship game the night of Monday, April 7.

How can I watch the tournament?

Every game of the men’s and women’s tournaments will be broadcast live. The men’s will air on CBS, TBS, TNT or TruTV and their digital platforms, including Paramount+. CBS will handle the Final Four and national title game. The women’s will air on ESPN’s networks and streaming services with select games on ABC.

Tickets for the First Four: Tickets are available through http://daytonhoopla.com/tickets.

Parking: Parking passes for lots A and C for Tuesday and Wednesday are available to the public for $30. Parking passes for Tuesday only or Wednesday only are $20. Parking passes can be purchased online here or at the University of Dayton Arena Ticket Office adjacent to lot A 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays in advance of the First Four. General parking is available for $20 (CREDIT CARD ONLY) in lots C and D the day of the games. For more information, call the University of Dayton Arena Ticket Office at 937-229-4433.