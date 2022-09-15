How to get to the Air Force Marathon

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Saturday is set to welcome more than 11,000 runners, spectators and vendors during the Air Force Marathon.
Here is the best way to get into the base for the marathon on Saturday:
TRAVELERS FROM THE EAST and SOUTH: Those coming from the east on Interstate 70 should exit onto I-675 South (Exit 44A). Those coming from the south on I-75 should exit onto I-675 North (Exit 43). Travel to Exit 15 (Colonel Glenn Highway). As you exit, merge onto the left lane and continue straight to Gate 22B at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (Area B).
TRAVELERS FROM THE NORTH and WEST: Those coming from the west on I-70 should merge onto I-75 South (Exit 33A) toward Dayton. Travel 8.5 miles, merge onto U.S. 35 East (Exit 52B) toward Xenia. Go about 5 miles. Take the Woodman Drive Exit and turn left. Travel on Woodman Drive for about 1.5 miles through four traffic lights. After you cross Airway Road, the Woodman Drive gate entrance is on the right.
TRAVELERS ON U.S. 35: Travelers from U.S. 35 (east or west) should take the Woodman Drive Exit. From the east, turn right. From the west, turn left onto Woodman Drive. Travel on Woodman for about 1.5 miles through four traffic lights. After you cross Airway Road, the Woodman Drive gate entrance is on the right.
TRAVELERS ON COLONEL GLENN HIGHWAY OR HARSHMAN AVENUE: From the southbound lanes of Harshman Avenue, turn left onto Airway Road. Go 0.8 miles and turn left into Spinning Road Gate. From Colonel Glenn Highway, head west. The route turns into Airway Road. Turn right at Spinning Road Gate.
There is NO RUNNER ENTRY at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Gate. From parking areas, runners and family members will walk to the start line. Competitors should arrive at least 90 minutes before their start times.