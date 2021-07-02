How to celebrate safely with fireworks this Independence Day

· Light fireworks one at a time, then move away from the fireworks device quickly.

· Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water, and throw them away.

· Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Move to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

· Never point or throw fireworks (including sparklers) at anyone.

· After fireworks complete their burning, to prevent a trash fire, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding the device.

· Make sure fireworks are legal in your area, and only purchase and set off fireworks that are labeled for consumer (not professional) use.

· Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

· For more fireworks safety tips, visit www.cpsc.gov.