How to avoid free trial scams

Many businesses offer free trials of their products and services. Sometimes, they are called “try-before-you-buy” offers or “auto-replenish” options. These free trials are a marketing tactic used to reel people in by offering what’s supposed to be a risk-free, minimal-cost introduction to a product or service. You can find them for streaming services, razors, gyms, dating apps, makeup, mattresses, snacks, magazines and more.
Free trials aren’t illegal. However, some of these offers are tricky to cancel and can be overwhelming for users who don’t like the products or services. Sometimes companies make unauthorized charges to credit cards and make returns impossible - all because you signed up for their free trials. From 2017 to 2019, consumers filed more than 58,400 complaints and reports about free trials to the BBB in the US and Canada. Unsuspecting shoppers have lost nearly $1.4 billion on such offers, with a median loss of $140 per victim. Therefore, while people may love the idea of getting a service for free for a little while, you need to carefully consider the opportunities.
BBB offers these tips to avoid free trial scams:
- Research the company before choosing to do business with it. Ensure it has good reviews. Get the business’ contact information (company name, street address – not a PO box, phone number, etc.). If you can’t easily find this information, walk away from the offer.
- Always remember to cancel a free trial you don’t want. It can help to put the end of your free trial on your calendar so you don’t forget.
- Know that a company has to send you a renewal notice before they are allowed to auto-renew your subscription. React to that notice accordingly.
- Read the fine print, as well as the terms and conditions. You should completely understand what you’re agreeing to, the length of the trial period and how and when to cancel if you want to.
- Protect your personal information. Don’t provide it to unfamiliar companies.
- Check the URL’s to determine it matches the company you intend to deal with.
- Be wary of high-pressure sales tactics.
- Remember, if you have to pay shipping fees for your free trial it isn’t really free.
- Beware of retailers who don’t give you a straightforward procedure for cancelling the service.
- Don’t be enticed by celebrity endorsements. Scammers often use famous names and faces without authorization.
- Document your purchases. Take screenshots or print copies of the company’s disclosure statements. Keep emails, as well as all the paperwork that comes with the goods.
- Be wary of pre-checked boxes on forms when signing up. Some businesses use these hoping you won’t notice that you’re agreeing to be billed later. Uncheck the box if you don’t agree with what it says.
- Make sure you’re getting the offer from the company directly not a third party.
- Keep an eye on your credit and debit card statements and make sure you’re only being charged for things you intended to pay for.
- Make sure you know how to cancel future shipments or services before you sign up.
If you’re a victim of a free trial scam report it to BBB Scam Tracker at BBB.org/ScamTracker. You can also report it to the Federal Trade Commission and the Attorney General.