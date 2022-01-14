How the Ohio National Guard is helping provide support at Dayton Children’s COVID testing site

“The techs have been great to work with,” Caplinger said. “We’re glad to be able to help them and they’re taking great care of us as they can.”

Caption Dayton Children’s is receiving help from the Ohio National Guard at its Springboro COVID-19 testing site, allowing the site to triple its capacity. The facility, is located at 3300 W. Tech Road. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Caption Dayton Children’s is receiving help from the Ohio National Guard at its Springboro COVID-19 testing site, allowing the site to triple its capacity. The facility, is located at 3300 W. Tech Road. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

As of Thursday, a physician’s order is no longer necessary to obtain a free PCR test. A person can drive to the enormous warehouse, call a number to register their information, pull into the building to get a nasal swap sample, and leave. The results will be sent to them within 24 to 48 hours. The facility is also the home of a regional lab with state of the art equipment to process the tests.

Last week, the site was doing about 400 tests a day, but with the guard’s help, there are enough people to do as many as 1,000 tests a day at the site which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Caplinger said.

Jennifer Nichols, operations manager at Dayton Children Hospital South, said the guard members trained for two days, adding “the National Guard has been a blessing.”

“We modified our process a month ago to push more people through,” she said. “They’re phenomenal. “I can’t speak highly enough about them.”

Spc. Austin Ashcraft of Ross, and Airman 1st Class Gracie Sheets of North Lewisburg, were among the guard members who have been called up to help the hospital personnel.

“We’ve been the tech’s extra hands,” Ashcraft said.

Sheets said they helping out wherever they can.

Both have served in the guard for about two years and are full-time college students who might have to obtain accommodations while they are on duty with the guard. Ashcraft is studying fire science at Cincinnati State, while Sheets is a general arts student at Clark State and will be taking her courses online this term.

Daniel Schouse of Carlisle brought a book to the drive-though testing site because he thought the line would be long.

“It was quick,” he said. “I thought I’d be here for a while.

He came to get a test because his wife had COVID-19 and he was starting to get some symptoms the night before. Schouse, who is vaccinated and boosted, had also had COVID-19 before.