How often are child care centers sanctioned in Ohio? What our investigation found

The Ohio Department of Children and Youth notified Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academy of Springboro; Blossoming Beginnings Child Center in Harrison Twp.; and Children First Learning Center and Laphil Dreams Early Childcare, both in Dayton, that DCY “proposes to enter an adjudication order to revoke the child care center license.”

The agency conducts annual inspections of all license holders in addition to investigating complaints and making follow-up or monitoring visits.

“A proposed adjudication order sets forth the reasons why DCY intends to revoke the license and the steps the program needs to take to request a hearing, if desired,” said Jodi Norton, the agency’s chief communications officer.

DCY revokes about 20 licenses a year, Norton said, and the center can appeal to a common pleas court.

The Dayton Daily News requested copies of the state’s notification letters to the four child care businesses multiple times since Jan. 27, which the agency finally released Monday, March 10.

Kids ‘R’ Kids Springboro

The Department of Children and Youth on Dec. 6, 2024, investigated a complaint that a child was left in a vehicle at Kids ‘R’ Kids at 790 N. Main St. in the shopping plaza with Dorothy Lane Market in Springboro. State inspectors determined the child was left unattended in the vehicle for approximately 5.5 hours, which was deemed a serious risk level, according to an inspection report.

“We are aware of recent reports concerning the state’s investigation into our school,” say owners Ben and Samantha Blizzard and Bonnie Doczy in a statement to this news outlet. “While we acknowledge past, self-reported infractions, we have implemented immediate corrective measures, including enhanced staff training, strengthened compliance oversight and updated safety protocols.”

“We are actively collaborating with state regulators and legal experts to ensure full transparency and compliance. We are committed to fostering a safe and supportive environment where children can thrive,” the statement reads.

The state notification dated Jan. 8 cited violations for the Springboro Kids ‘R’ Kids, which has been licensed since March 28, 2022, including eight instances of the center not meeting the required staff member ratio, documented in inspections between July 2022 and November 2024.

The most recent update, dated Feb. 13, shows that Kids ‘R’ Kids violations have been fully addressed.

Blossoming Beginnings Learning Center

Blossoming Beginnings Learning Center at 800 Shoup Mill Road in Harrison Twp. had eight complaints between April 18, 2023, and Sept. 19, 2024. Its license was issued Jan. 31, 2023.

A letter dated May 9, 2024, notifying of the intention to revoke the program’s license stated that a forged fire inspection report dated Dec. 12, 2023, was on a wall at the center, which did not have a valid fire inspection.

DCY noted that noncompliance was not addressed following the most recent complaints investigated on Aug. 26 and Sept. 19, 2024.

Inspectors on Aug. 26 found an administrator on site did not have a background check on file with the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services and the space had been modified but was not reinspected and approved. The inspection report also noted the day care did not keep electrical outlets covered and a gate was missing to separate the infant sleeping and play space.

Other violations noted in the May letter included inadequate staff-to-child ratios and cleaning products left in the reach of children.

An email was sent to the business but the phone line was out of service for the Harrison Twp. center that now appears to be closed.

Children First Learning Center

Children First Learning Center at 4233 W. Third St. in Dayton has been licensed since July 12, 2019.

It has had only one complaint within the last three years, with inspectors finding July 14, 2022, that 12 children were cared for in a space approved for seven children. However, each inspection found the day care was partially compliant and that in one instance, after a child was injured, the noncompliance was not addressed, according to inspection reports.

A June 21, 2023, inspection determined that Children First staff allowed a child to do something unsafe when a “child stood up in high chair and fell out of the high chair, causing them to hit their head on the ground,” the report stated. The incident was reported as serious risk.

A letter dated Dec. 10, 2024, from the state also noted that some staff members did not have background checks or approval from the state on file, that a vehicle used to transport children did not have an annual safety check, and that there were improper ratios of staff to children.

Email and voicemail messages were left with the center but not returned.

Laphil Dreams Early Childcare

Laphil Dreams Early Childcare at 1325 W. Grand Ave. in Dayton has been licensed since March 6, 2020.

There were no complaints noted over the last three years; however, all completed inspections found partial compliance. The most recent inspection was Oct. 31, 2024, with an update on Jan. 6 noting that noncompliance issues were only partially addressed.

A letter dated Jan. 10 stated that there was not an annual fire inspection report completed and noted violations from the Oct. 31 inspection, which found inadequate staff-to-children ratios for one age group, at least one crib or playpen was broken, and background checks were not updated every five years.

Email and voicemail messages were left but not returned.