How do you want your signature protected in Ohio?

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Local News
By
32 minutes ago
X

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is asking for the public’s feedback on whether more protections are needed to prevent signatures from being used without consent.

“A gap in state law has left your signature — a symbol of your identity — vulnerable to misuse,” Yost said. “It’s your signature, and we want your input on how to protect it.”

The request for comment seeks opinions on a proposed administrative rule that could require businesses that solicit signatures during consumer transactions to obtain consent and provide clear disclosures stating how a person’s signature would be used in future communications.

Yost’s office drafted the proposed rule after learning of numerous Ohioans who alleged their signatures were included in correspondence without their consent.

Comments must be submitted by email to RFC1@OhioAGO.gov. The deadline for submissions is May 24.

The full text of the proposed rule is available at ohioattorneygeneral.gov.

In Other News
1
Here’s how local members of Congress voted on Ukraine aid package
2
Ohio legislature votes to end state’s marital rape loophole
3
Ohio legislators try push to get Pete Rose into Baseball Hall of Fame
4
Area officials back anti-hooning legislation to crack down on stunt...
5
‘Not a traditional coffee shop’: Fifty5 Rivers Cold Brew continues...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top