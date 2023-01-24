Hippo Birthday! Fiona turns 6, celebrates with special cake

Fiona, the tiny hippo who captured hearts across the world when she was born premature, celebrated her sixth birthday Tuesday at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.
Fiona celebrated with a special cake made with all her favorite produce, including lettuce and watermelon, donated by Simple Truth.
She shared her cake with her mother, Bibi. and younger brother Fritz, who arrived in August.
The zoo shared a video on Facebook of Fiona with her cake.
In Other News
1
Kettering pledges $13.7M in capital and community projects after using...
2
Do you have unclaimed money? Here’s how to find out.
3
NEW DETAILS: Air Force Museum closure now postponed
4
Greene County to use ARPA funds to increase broadband access, build new...
5
Aerospace industry exec urges Congress to avoid ‘arbitrary’ cuts
About the Author