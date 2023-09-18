Here’s why Joby officials say they chose Dayton for new $500M facility

Leaders of Joby Aviation Inc., the company known for the production of “flying taxis,” said Monday morning that Ohio’s capacity for manufacturing and its innovation in aerospace influenced their choice to open a Dayton production facility.

“The facility we’re building here will also play a key role in ensuring the U.S. continues to lead the way on the manufacturing and adoption of this important new technology,” JoeBen Bevirt, the founder of the aerospace company, said at the historic Hawthorne Hill on Monday morning.

He and state leaders gathered together in front of the historic home of Orville Wright to announce the company’s $500 million investment and pledge to bring 2,000 high-paid jobs to the region.

Joby leaders expect to close on a 140-acre property near Dayton International Airport in the coming weeks and begin hiring “straight away,” according to Bevirt.

Joby’s electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft can travel up to 200 miles per hour and have space for a pilot and four passengers.

Up to $325 million in state and local incentives will be going toward the facility, according to state officials.

“This announcement is just more evidence that Ohio continues to build on our great tradition, a great tradition of dreaming and inventing and creating the technology of the future,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday.

Joby’s job application site launched early Monday morning, and Bevirt said his company has already received hundreds of applications.

Joby Aviation Inc. also operates a flight simulator at Springfield’s airport.