Help available for funerals after COVID deaths, but many haven’t applied

Nationwide, over 770,000 Americans have died. Since FEMA began accepting applications in April, the agency has provided over $1.3 billion in funeral assistance to about 215,000 applicants.

Some of that gap can be accounted for by the fact that FEMA cannot duplicate assistance provided by other sources, such as burial insurance.

“I can tell you just from talking to funeral directors and talking to people, I think the No. 1 reason people don’t apply is ignorance that this plan exists,” Reggie said.

Melissa Sullivan, executive director of the Ohio Funeral Directors Association, said her group encourages Ohio funeral directors to share information about this opportunity with families they serve.

The other reason families might not apply is fear of red tape and not qualifying, Reggie said.

“But everyone qualifies who can produce two things to the federal government: One, a death certificate that shows that COVID contributed to the death, and two, a receipt from the funeral provider for the funeral,” he said. “That’s all you need.”

Medway resident Robert Swearingen’s wife of 43 years, Sally, passed away in May. Her husband and their loved ones honored her wish to be cremated and held a service in her memory.

Swearingen said that he applied for about $1,500 in reimbursement to cover the cost of her cremation in July.

He said he is still awaiting funds, but the employees at FEMA helped him through the process to apply.

“They were very friendly, very helpful,” he said.

How to apply

Eligible applicants may apply for COVID-19 funeral assistance by calling FEMA at 844-684-6333 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Funeral expenses that are covered include cremation, interment, casket or urn, marker or headstone, and clergy or officiant services. While COVID-19 Funeral Assistance may be a reimbursement, applicants are not required to pay funeral expenses in full prior to receiving assistance. Applicants must provide FEMA with a signed funeral home contract, invoice, or similar legal documentation that shows the individual incurred COVID-19-related funeral expenses on or after January 20, 2020.

Applicants may also visit fema.gov/disaster/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance for more information.