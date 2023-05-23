Hello Mile High City: Dayton to get new daily flight to Denver this year

On Tuesday, United Airlines, the Dayton International Airport and local and state economic development development organizations announced that the Dayton airport will once again offer service to Denver.

The flight will start daily on Sept. 29, 2023. The flight will have 12 first-class seats, 16 economy-plus seats and 48 standard economy seats.

Dayton used to have multiple flights to Denver.

Frontier offered two daily nonstop flights to Colorado’s largest city from 2005 to 2013, when the airline discontinued all air service at the Dayton airport.

Frontier pulled out of the Dayton airport a year after Southwest Airlines purchased AirTran and decided to launch daily round-trip service from Dayton to Denver.

Southwest several years later stopped local air service to Denver and other markets and then fully withdrew from the Dayton airport.

United Express, a subsidiary of United Airlines, also used to have a daily nonstop flight to Denver.

The new Denver flight will be the second new local air service added this year.

Avelo Airlines began twice weekly service from Dayton to Orlando in mid-January.

“Daily service to Denver will provide our passengers easy to and through connections westward and beyond,” Gil Turner, Dayton’s director of aviation, said in a prepared statement.