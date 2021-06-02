Health orders are over, but COVID is still here, Ohio health officials warn

While no vaccine is 100%, the coronavirus vaccine has proven to be effective with “vanishingly low numbers” of breakthrough hospitalizations and deaths, Vanderhoff said.

Breakthrough cases occur when a person who was vaccinated against COVID later test positive for it.

“I don’t think it’s something people should have front of mind 100% of time,” said Patty Manning-Courtney a pediatrician and chief of staff at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. “But they should be cognizant of the other people in their lives who might not be as well protected.”

Jeffery Swartz, a family physician with a specialty in geriatrics at Mercy Health – Waterville Family Medicine, said he’s heard of breakthrough cases, but they’ve been isolated.

Anyone who has concerns about the vaccine, or the virus, should talk to their doctor about their options.

“Do you want a 90% solution or do you want to go out and take that risk?” he asked.

Currently, Ohioans 12 and older are eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccines.

While the virus hasn’t been as serious for children as it has been for adults, severe cases are still possible.

Children who are not eligible for the vaccine should still wear masks while in public and Manning-Courtney encouraged their parents to also wear masks.

“It’s the only way to protect that population,” she said.

With many families planning to head out on summer vacations soon, those concerned about the virus can apply the same guidance issued by the state.

“If you’re not vaccinated, COVID-19 is still out and it’s everywhere,” Vanderhoff said. “The best protection they can offer their children is to encourage them to wear a mask and maintain appropriate distance when they are around other people.”

Manning-Courtney said she doesn’t have concerns about domestic travel as long as safe practices are followed, but anyone traveling outside of the country should look at the number of cases the country has and how it is impacted by COVID.

Though Ohio is seeing a drop in cases, Vanderhoff said he isn’t ready to declare victory until Ohio can get through the fall and winter without any surges.

“I think that what we’re going to continue to watch as we head into the fall is will we achieve sufficient population immunity to avoid a fall resurgence, a winter resurgence,” he said. “Our goal at the end of the day is to put behind us the kind of winter surges we lived through this past winter.”

In the mean time, state health officials will continue to monitor Ohio’s status as they’ve done throughout the pandemic.