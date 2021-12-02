Health officials ‘watching closely’ for omicron variant in Ohio

“We don’t know yet if omicron will be more contagious, cause more severe or less severe illness or be more deadly,” Vanderhoff said. “But let’s remember that there were other variants of concern, like beta and mu, which spread rapidly in other parts of the world, but actually never took hold here.”

There is no indication that the vaccines do not protect against the omicron variant, he added.

“There’s a very important step you can take to protect yourself and tour community and that’s to get vaccinated,” Vanderhoff said. “With cases and hospitalizations on the rise from the delta variant and with a new variant on the horizon, now is the time to protect yourself.”