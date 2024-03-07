Have you seen Dayton man with dementia who walked away from his home?

A statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued for a 74-year-old Dayton man who walked away from his home Tuesday and has not returned.
Michael Morgan is described as a Black man who stands 5 feet, 7 inches, weighs 140 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen at noon Tuesday. Morgan suffers from dementia and schizophrenia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.
Anyone who sees Morgan or who has information on his whereabouts should call 911.
