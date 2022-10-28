Halloween candy knowledge: Fitness center owner shares exercises to offset calories

With Halloween lurking just around the corner, many people will be tempted to treat themselves to their favorite sweets in the day and weeks that follow the horrifying holiday.
But those who have devoured a monstrously large amount of them, or even just sunk their teeth into just one or two, needn’t be fearful. David Flanagan, owner of Workout Anytime Miamisburg at 120 N. Heincke Road, said there are a few simple ways to offset candy-induced calories
Sweets and their corresponding exercises include:
- Full-size Twix bar: 6 minutes of continuous kettlebell swings
- Fun-size package of Peanut M&M’s: 83 burpees
- Hershey’s milk chocolate bar: 9 minutes of jumping jacks
- 5-ounce bag of Sour Patch Kids: slamming battle ropes for 13 minutes
- 2 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups: Run 2 miles
- Caramel apple: Elliptical for 25 minutes
“Everything you need to lose the Halloween candy binge can easily be done by drinking fluids, about 8 to 10 cups of water a day to get rid of toxins and give you more energy,” Flanagan told this news outlet Friday. “Setting realistic exercise goals over the next few days, you might be surprised that not only can you lose weight, but you will feel much better and have more energy.
He said Flanagan joining a fitness club can give a person the motivation and equipment necessary to get started.
