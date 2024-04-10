Greenhouse Café + Bar in Lebanon makes list of best cocktail bars in U.S.

Explore Greenhouse Café in Lebanon places emphasis on local sourcing

“Quality cocktail bars are scattered across every corner of the U.S., but where can the best of the best be found? To answer this question as best we could, we analyzed Yelp data from thousands of cocktail bars in America’s largest cities to determine the locales with the best cocktail bars, the most cocktail bar-dense destinations and the very best cocktail bar in each city,” states the UpgradedPoints report.

The top city for cocktail bars of quality is Cincinnati. The report states it is where “cocktail enthusiasts can revel in the highest-rated cocktail bars with a city-wide average rating of 4.63 out of 5. Coming in a very close second is Hartford, Conn., which secures the silver spot with a rating just slightly lower at 4.53 out of 5.

“In third place, we have a tie between Indianapolis, Ind., and Dayton, Ohio. Both cities earn a respectable rating of 4.49 out of 5. In joint-fourth place, we have Springfield, Mass., and Colorado Springs, Colo., each boasting an average rating of 4.43.”

The data includes cocktail bars with at least 10 Yelp reviews and must be establishments where cocktail bars were their featured function on Yelp.

In addition to mixed drinks, Greenhouse Café sells sandwiches, salads, quinoa bowls, tea, kombucha on tap, coffee and more. Emphasis is placed on locally sourced, organic ingredients.

The bar’s cocktail offerings seen online at greenhousecafeohio.com/menu include the French 75, a mix of Hendrick’s gin, prosecco, agave simple syrup and fresh lemon juice. It also has an Elderflower gin and tonic, a Greenhouse Mule that includes a house-infused jalapeno vodka as an ingredient and a Boochi Collins, which has Tito’s vodka, kombucha, agave simple syrup, Topo Chico and fresh lime juice.

Greenhouse also has a small bites menu after 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

There are other cocktails on the menu and mimosas, seltzers, wine and more.

See the full report on the best U.S. cocktail bars at upgradedpoints.com/news/highest-rated-cocktail-bars.

Writer Caroline A. Beckman contributed to this report.

How to go

What: Greenhouse Café

Where: 105 E. Mulberry St. in Lebanon

Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. Closed Mondays.