Grab your poles and bait: Ohioans to fish for free this weekend

Ohio has many great places to fish and enjoy the water, whether it is a river, lake or stream. The free fishing weekend will offer the opportunity for people to catch all types of fishes, and maybe the first catch for younger fishers.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife had six fish hatcheries stocked with 46 million sport fish in more than 200 locations in 2020, including walleye, saugeye, yellow perch, rainbow trout, brown trout, muskellunge, channel catfish, blue catfish and hybrid striped bass, according to ODNR.

An estimated 1.3 million Ohioans fish in the state every year. To find a public fishing location near you, visit ODNR’s Find a Destination page.

Remember to check the 2021 Ohio Fishing Regulations Guidebook if you plan to keep your catch. If you are interested in the free fishing weekend or just want to make some memories more information including future license information and more can be found at both ohiodnr.gov and wildohio.gov.