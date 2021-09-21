springfield-news-sun logo
Gov. DeWine to discuss COVID-19, delta variant’s impact on Ohio hospitals

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
37 minutes ago

Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio health officials and hospital leaders will discuss COVID-19 and how the delta variant is having in impact on the state’s hospitals during a press conference this afternoon.

The press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be streamed live on the Ohio Channel at http://ohiochannel.org.

ExploreAlternative Ohio bill would prevent government-required COVID-19 vaccinations

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, University of Cincinnati Health Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Program Director Dr. Suzanne Bennett, Fulton County Health Center Dr. Alan Rivera, Summa Health Nurse Terri Alexander and Genesis HealthCare System Critical Care Unit and Clinical Coordinator Joe Bates will also join DeWine for the press conference.

As of Monday, ODH reported 3,678 hospitalized COVID patients in Ohio, including 1,014 in the state’s ICUs and 657 on ventilators.

In the last three weeks, Ohio is averaging 226 hospitalizations a day and 20 ICU admissions a day.

