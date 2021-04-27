Gov. DeWine, Premier Health CEO to deliver messages at Wright State commencement

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will deliver a short video message to graduating students at Wright State’s commencement ceremony this weekend, according to Wright State.
The university plans to hold in-person graduation ceremonies at the Nutter Center beginning on Friday and ending on Saturday, with four separate ceremonies to accommodate COVID-19 protocols.
About 1,900 students are expected to graduate from the university this weekend. The spring class of 2021 includes graduates with 1,434 bachelor’s degrees, 455 master’s degrees, 28 doctoral degrees and 28 associate degrees, according to the university.
Also delivering a video message to Wright State commencement is Mary H. Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health. Wright State said she plans to tell students their efforts to overcome the challenges of the pandemic is a testament to their resolve and has prepared them for future success.
Tickets are required to attend the ceremonies. Attendees must wear a mask and observe social distancing per the university health and safety protocols.
Last year, the university held virtual ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are the dates and times for the four graduation ceremonies:
- Graduate School (master’s, Ph.D., and Ed.D. graduates): Friday, April 30, at 7 p.m.
- Raj Soin College of Business and College of Education and Human Services: Saturday, May 1, at 10 a.m.
- College of Engineering and Computer Science and College of Science and Mathematics: Saturday, May 1, at 2 p.m.
- College of Liberal Arts and College of Nursing and Health: Saturday, May 1, at 6 p.m.
The commencement ceremonies can be watched online at wright.edu/streaming and on the university’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.